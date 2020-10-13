William Hartley Hayling, M.D. (December 7, 1925 – October 2, 2020) Esteemed physician and community leader, William Hartley Hayling, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 94. William Hartley “Bill” Hayling, M.D. was born in Trenton, N.J., on December 7, 1925 to Louise Estephanie Marshall and William Hartley Samuel Hayling. Bill and his younger brother, esteemed Trenton dentist, Dr. Leslie A. Hayling, resided with their parents at 110 Spring Street and attended the Peabody Elementary School followed by the Junior 1 School for 7th-9th grades. Louise, their mother, had to fight discrimination within the school system because The Lincoln School had been designated for all black males to attend. After their mother protested and met with the superintendent, the brothers were allowed to attend Junior 1 and then Trenton High School. Bill’s father, a physician, died in 1939 in a house fire, but his legacy of caring for families inspired Bill to enter the field of medicine. In fact, the Hayling brothers, Bill and Leslie, made a pact after graduation to succeed in life so they would not disappoint their mother who struggled to support them. At age 17, Bill Hayling was admitted to Boston University, where he majored in pre-medicine while playing both Varsity baseball and basketball. At the age of 19, he gained admission to Howard University College of Medicine. Upon graduating from Howard, Bill Hayling completed an internship at Harlem Hospital in New York and began a residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology. In 1951, he was drafted into the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a captain and served as a battlefield surgeon with a MASH unit in Korea, earning a Bronze Star. Upon returning to New York, he completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx. Bill married Laura Gridiron and they had two daughters. The family lived first in Newark above Bill’s practice and then moved to South Orange, NJ. Bill closed his private practice in Newark, NJ, after 38 years and relocated to Los Angeles, CA where he became Chief of Ambulatory Obstetrics and Gynecology at Martin Luther King, Jr. Hospital. From 1981 until 1998, he was a faculty member at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science. A Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) and of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Hayling delivered more than 8,000 babies while providing maternal care for thousands of women over the course of his 60- year medical career. In addition to caring for underprivileged women, Dr. Hayling’s passion was the mentoring and development of youth, which was evident in his work with The 100 Black Men of America and 100 Black Men of Los Angeles. He was an avid mentor who also volunteered with The Young Scholars Program in Los Angeles and Mentoring Today for Tomorrow, an after-school program for young people ages 9 through 18, in California’s Riverside County. Dr. William “Bill” Hayling is survived by his second wife, Carolyn Mitchem Hayling, his two daughters, Pamela Hayling Hoffman (Dr. Joseph I. Hoffman, Jr.) and Patricia Hayling Price (Dr. Thomas Price), nephew Dr. Leslie Hayling, Jr., grandchildren, Kristen Hoffman Ajaegbu, Kara Hoffman Lowery, Thomas Hayling Price, Hilary Price, great grandchildren: Grace Lowery, Alexandra Lowery, Harrison Ajaegbu and Savannah Ajaegbu, brother-in-law Alva Mitchem, sister-in-law, Lila Rideau, niece Apryl Rideau and grand-nephew, Sage Correa. In lieu of flowers, the William H. Hayling family graciously requests that all donations be made to: 100 Black Men of Los Angeles Inc. Young Black Scholars Program www.100bmla.net