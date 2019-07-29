The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
(609) 587-0170
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hauser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hauser


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Hauser Obituary
William D. Hauser, 85, of Hamilton, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Hamilton Continuing Care Center-LTC in Hamilton, NJ.
Born in Trenton, NJ, Bill was a lifelong area resident. He honorably served his county in the US Army and then began his career as a Draftsman and Mechanical Designer with Delaval. He then worked for Stone and Webster Engineering, and completed his career with Raytheon Engineering before retiring in 1998. Bill was a longtime member of the Morrisville Presbyterian Church.
Predeceased by his parents, Charles F. and Daisy (Allerton) Hauser and his wife Shirley (Straub) Hauser; he is survived by his cousin, Rosemary Straub.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., with funeral services beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Williams's memory to the or the Morrisville Presbyterian Church by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org.
www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saul Colonial Home
Download Now