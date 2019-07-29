|
|
William D. Hauser, 85, of Hamilton, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Hamilton Continuing Care Center-LTC in Hamilton, NJ.
Born in Trenton, NJ, Bill was a lifelong area resident. He honorably served his county in the US Army and then began his career as a Draftsman and Mechanical Designer with Delaval. He then worked for Stone and Webster Engineering, and completed his career with Raytheon Engineering before retiring in 1998. Bill was a longtime member of the Morrisville Presbyterian Church.
Predeceased by his parents, Charles F. and Daisy (Allerton) Hauser and his wife Shirley (Straub) Hauser; he is survived by his cousin, Rosemary Straub.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., with funeral services beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Williams's memory to the or the Morrisville Presbyterian Church by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org.
www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on July 29, 2019