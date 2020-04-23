|
|
William James Shinn, Sr., 77, of Beech Creek, PA died at Susque-View Home, April 22, 2020. Born November 24, 1942 in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of the late Christopher J. and Laura Worthington Shinn. On November 23, 1968, he married Dorothea M. Jones who survives at home. William was a mechanic for Conrail for many years and retired from there in 1987. He served honorably in the United States Army, attaining the rank of SP5. He received the National Defense Service Medal. William was truly patriotic with a love for his country and the American flag. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He loved NASCAR. He was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish, St. Agnes Catholic Church, Lock Haven, PA. In addition to his wife, William is survived by three sons: William J. (Annemarie) Shinn, Jr. of Gilbertsville, PA, Patrick A. (Paula) Shinn of Beech Creek, Daniel P. (Kristina) Shinn of Las Vegas, NV, Eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, Dean (Cathy) Bowman of Mill Hall and a sister, Margaret (Peter) Gresko of Ewing, NJ. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services for William J. Shinn, Sr. will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery, Lock Haven, PA at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to the through the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home , 320 Main St., Mill Hall, PA 17751. Online condolences at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.org.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 24, 2020