William John Vaclavicek, 89, of Allentown, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Jersey City, Mr. Vaclavicek resided in Allentown for the majority of his life. He was an honorably discharged US Air Force veteran. Mr. Vaclavicek went on to work as a tool and dye worker for Delaval in Trenton. He retired in the early 1990’s. Predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth (Valasek) Vaclavicek; and his granddaughter, Kristie; he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Martin Wolf, Sr.; his sons and daughters-in-law, William and Janice, and Bruce and Ingrid Vaclavicek; his grandchildren, Danielle, Lisa, Martin Jr., Kevin, Keith, William, Jr. and Sam; his great-grandchildren, Skyler, Brooke, Anthony, Jordan, Jace, Karlie, Isiah, Aaron, and Ashley; and his sister, Joan. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m., at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel, 136 Morrison Ave., Hightstown, NJ. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in North Hanover, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Vaclavicek’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America by visiting In Memory Of via inmemof.org. www.simplicityfuneralservices.com
Published in The Trentonian on July 27, 2019