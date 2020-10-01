William Kenneth O’Hare Jr., of Hamilton passed away on September 29, 2020 at the age of 73. Born in Trenton he was a long time Bordentown resident. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and former commander of the V.F.W. Post 5045. He was retired from the N.J. Department of Transportation where he worked as an inspector for 48 years. He was a fan of westerns especially, John Wayne and Charles Bronson. The role he served with the greatest distinction and took the most pride in was as ‘Pop Pop’ to his grandchildren. Son of the late William and Helen (Krajcsovics) O’Hare he is predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years Wendy Ann (Faille) O’Hare, twin grandchildren, Charles William McGowan Jr., and Sadie Ann McGowan, brothers John P. O’Hare and Dennis M. O’Hare, he is survived by his children, son, William O’Hare III ,and daughter, Faith (O’Hare) McGowan and husband Charles; three cherished grandchildren; Hannah, Chaz, and Charlotte McGowan; two brothers, Richard O’Hare and wife Margie, Anthony O’Hare and wife Sharon; also survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sandy and Joseph Sary, Evon and Earl Berg, Cindy and Bruce Severs, Augustine Faille Jr., Mark Faille, Renate and John Gribbin and many nieces and nephews. Catholic funeral services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 2365 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd., Hamilton, NJ 08619. A private burial will follow in St. Mary’s R.C. Cemetery, Bordentown, NJ. Family and friends may pay their respects Monday morning from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in William’s memory to the Miracle League of Mercer County, c/o Dan Sczweck, 185 Sawmill Road, Hamilton, NJ 08620. Please visit William’s tribute page at www.brennacellinifuneralhomes.com