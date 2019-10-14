|
William H. King, 64, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton.
Born in Trenton, New Jersey, he was a lifelong area resident. Bill graduated from Bordentown Regional High School, Class of 1973, and later graduated from Rider University, Class of 1984, with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and in 2000 received his certification in U.S. Social Studies and Special Education from The College of New Jersey. He was a History Teacher for Special Education students at Ewing High School since 2000 where he has served as a Class Advisor and a Coach of their very successful Odyssey of the Mind teams. He was known as a student-centered, good-natured educator who cared deeply about his students, and will be very missed by all.
Predeceased by his parents, James and Sylvia (Schenkerberg) King of Bordentown; he is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cynthia R. King of Hamilton; his daughter, Lian King of Chicago, IL; his sister, Patricia Roberts and her husband, Russ, of Bordentown, NJ; his two brothers, Michael P. King and his wife, Ginny, of Hamilton; James J. King and his wife, Anne Marie, of Morrisville, PA and their son, Bill's beloved nephew, James King, of West Trenton; his sister-in-law, Denise Mitchell and her husband, Kevin, of Hamilton; his brothers-in-law, Jim Springstead and his wife, Rebecca, and Charles F. Springstead of Trenton; and many loving family members.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 p.m., at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to: William H. King History Appreciation Scholarship at https://www.gofundme.com/f/william-h-king-history-appreciation-scholarship.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 13, 2019