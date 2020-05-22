William L. Stone was born in Trenton NJ on April 16, 1943 to Ervin & Susie Thomas Stone. On April 9, 2020, the Lord said “Well done thou good and faithful servant, Come on up to bright glory and take your rest.” William attended Trenton Public Schools and was a member of Trenton High Class of 1961. He established a good work ethic and was employed by Trenton Window Cleaning, Helene Fuld Hospital, Local #369 Laborers Un and lastly Ford Motor Company, where he retired after 37 years of service. At an early age he attended Shiloh Baptist Church and later became a member of New Salem Baptist Church. He was ordained as a Deacon in 2006. His love for the Lord and his New Salem church family was truly evident. He committed his time and talent in many capacities and served faithfully as Chairman of the Deacon Board, CoChair of the Finance Committee, President Male Chorus, member of the Usher Ministry and United Men. His charismatic personality and love of people earned him the respect of many from all walks of life. In his spare time he enjoyed watching boxing and football with the Pittsburgh Steelers being his favorite team. He took care of his physical body and spent 4 days a week at LA Fitness in Langhorne, PA, where he was known as the Mayor. He bowled with the Monday night Church League and Tuesday afternoon at Curtis Bowling Lanes. He was always ready to help others. He looked up to the seasoned men and met up with them on Friday morning at McDonalds. The young men looked up to him and he was known as the Parkside/Stuyvesant community “Dad” or Uncle Stone. William is predeceased by his parents, three brothers Woodrow, Vernon and Richard Wilson, and a sister M. Louise Ramsey. Stoney as he was affectionately called by his wife, is deeply missed and left to cherish the times spent with him is his loving wife of 41 years, Mary; his children William”Sweet Pea”, Derek, Rahkia and a step son Barry; a sister Earleen Stone Lee (Ernie), 4 grandchildren Sherri, Marquis, Schaniya and Saiuri; 2 great grands; a nephew Vernon Ramsey (Norma); nieces Rachelle Vaughn (Doug), Kim and Susan Wilson, and Scharrie Hightower (Latoya); a godson, Omarr Jordan; many cousins, and three life long friends, Stanley Smith, Lindsey Tucker, and Dickie Williams. Unfortunately due to the Global Pandemic a private service was held on April 16, 2020 at Hughes Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.



