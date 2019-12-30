Home

Ewing, NJ…William Lee Smith, 90, passed away December 25, 2019. Born in Raleigh, SC, he was a former resident of Virginia Beach, VA and Ewing Township. He was a general contractor for over thirty years before retiring. He enjoyed going to the casinos, playing the lottery, repairing cars and working on his yard and cooking. Husband of the late Barbara Garrison Smith he is survived by three sons Darnel, Ronald and William Smith, Jr, three daughters Roberta Richardson Cheryl Smith and Theresa Wright. Adopted children Jocelyn Jones, Maria Jones and Barbara Jones, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Funeral services are 11 am Saturday, January 4 at Orland’s Ewing Memorial Chapel, 1534 Pennington Road, Ewing Township. Burial will follow at Bristol Cemetery, Croydon, PA. Calling hours are Saturday 10-11 am at the memorial chapel.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 31, 2019
