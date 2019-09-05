The Trentonian Obituaries
|
William E. Riegen, 60, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Merwick Care and Rehabilitation Center in Plainsboro, NJ. Born in Trenton, Mr. Riegen was lifelong area resident. Bill was a graduate of Hamilton High School West, Class of 1977, and worked for the GE Trane Company in Trenton for 41 years. Son of the late Frederick J. and Madaline (Schuppan) Riegen; he is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Karen and Charles Brown, Allan and Margaret Riegen and Frederick J. Riegen; and his extended family and friends. Funeral services will held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Saul Colonial Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Penn Medicine Princeton Hospice by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 7, 2019
