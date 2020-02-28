|
William Terry Clarke, 66, of Trenton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Trenton, Mr. Clarke was a lifelong resident of the Trenton area. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Urbana College, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in both Sociology and Business. He worked for the Mercer County Board of Social Services as a Social Worker for 35 years, retiring 10 years ago. Mr. Clarke excelled in soccer earning all-county, all-area, and all-state at Notre Dame High School and all-American at Urbana College. He was a dedicated and hardworking coach for Chambersburg Little League girls’ softball team, as well as Holy Angels, and the Police Athletic League girls’ basketball teams. To top off Mr. Clarke’s athletic achievements, he earned Coach of the Year while coaching McCorristin High School girls’ basketball team. He was also an active member of the Cook Athletic Association in Trenton, NJ in addition to a referee for basketball and soccer. Mr. Clarke cherished spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed listening to music, especially the Beatles. He loved working out, his cats, art, and decorating his home. He will be remembered for his timely humor, unwavering kindness, and gracious love. Predeceased by his parents, William and Marion (Costigan) Clarke; his sister, Paddy; and his mother-in-law, Virginia (Roissier) Hurley. He is survived by his four daughters, Erin Clarke, Shannon Clarke (Chantelle), Courtney Clarke (Marcy) and Caitlin (Kenneth) Lugo; his sister, Kathleen “Ditty” (Dennis) Carr; the mother of his children, Cynthia (Hurley) DeFazio; his grandchildren, Morgan, Isaiah, Jackson, Avery, Xander, and Noah; his father-in-law, Joseph Hurley Jr.; his son in-law, Joseph Goss; and his grand dog, Charlie. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ 08690. Words of Remembrance will be shared at 7:30 p.m. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mr. Clarke’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Association by visiting . www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 1, 2020