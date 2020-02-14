|
William Turner, 89, of Lawrence Twp., NJ, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Rome, GA, William was educated in the Calhoun County School System before relocation to the Trenton area as a teenager. For 23 years, salesman at Baxter’s Clothes and a machine operator at The Medical Center at Princeton retiring after 16 years of service. He was a former member of Friendship Baptist Church in Trenton and a current member Change Church in Ewing. He was predeceased by his parents, Bud Turner and Pearlie Mae Turner-Horton; six brothers, M.C., Elander, Orlander, Willie Frank, Ralph, and Samuel Turner; and one sister, Glenda M. Bradley. William is survived by his loving wife, Joan L. Turner; two sisters, Mary P. Turner-Gooding and Annie R. Forna; two goddaughters, Louvenia Davis and Carol Williams; five sisters-in-law and five brothers-in-law; two special cousins, Rose Bailey and Betty Burke; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1 pm at Change Church, 200 Ludlow Drive, Ewing, NJ 08638. Calling Hours will be held on Monday from 11 am to 1 pm at the church. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 15, 2020