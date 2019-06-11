The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home
21 York St
Lambertville, NJ 08530
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William “Bill” Burnell Waits Jr., 71, passed away June 9, 2019 at Hunterdon Medical Center. Bill is survived by his dear friend Doris Shapiro, his son Martin Waits and his partner Stephanie Brown of San Jose Ca and his step-daughter Valerie Hofer her husband Michael and their children Jeremy and Jason of Fairless Hills PA. He is also survived by his sister Carol Duke of Memphis Tenn. He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy Waits of Lambertville NJ, his father William Burnell Waits Sr of Leland Miss. and his mother Irene Woodruff Waits of Leland Miss. Bill was born on October 9, 1947 in Leland Mississippi to William and Irene Waits. He graduated in 1968 from the University of Mississippi with a degree in History. After moving to New Jersey he graduated from Rutgers University with a PhD in History and a Juris Doctorate. He accepted a position at the NJ Department of Banking and Insurance where he worked for more than 20 years. He retired 10 years ago. He enjoyed golf, travel and reading. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving and supportive person. A memorial gathering is scheduled for Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the Van Horn McDonough Funeral Home, 21 York St., Lambertville NJ 08530 (vhmfh.com). All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill’s life. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Lambertville Historical Society, PO Box 2, Lambertville, NJ 08530.
Published in The Trentonian on June 12, 2019
