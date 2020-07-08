Mrs. Willie “Billie” DeLaine Townsend, answered the Master’s call Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hamilton. Daughter of the late Rev. and Mrs. N.S. DeLaine of Dillion, SC, and the late Mrs. Lucretia Wilson, of Marion, SC, she earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Morris College, SC and Master’s Degree of Education from Montclair State University. She was a teacher for the Marion Public School System of SC and Trenton Public School System, NJ. She retired in 1992. She served Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Trenton, several community organizations and Ewing District 25 as committeeperson. Predeceased by her husband, George Townsend; parents; and siblings, Levi and Johnnie DeLaine, her memory continues to be cherished by 2 daughters, Yvette Vant, and Eunice “Neicee” Clark; 3 grandsons, Vatronce Johnson, Arsenio Belton and James (Ravonne) Vant; 3 great grandchildren; and a host of many other beloved relatives and friends. Memorial donations can be sent in memory of Willie “Billie” Townsend to Greater Mt. Zion AME Church, 42 Pennington Ave., Trenton, NJ 08618. (memo: Missionary Society). More information at www.andersonfuneralservice.net