1/1
Willie DeLaine "Billie" Townsend
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Willie “Billie” DeLaine Townsend, answered the Master’s call Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hamilton. Daughter of the late Rev. and Mrs. N.S. DeLaine of Dillion, SC, and the late Mrs. Lucretia Wilson, of Marion, SC, she earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Morris College, SC and Master’s Degree of Education from Montclair State University. She was a teacher for the Marion Public School System of SC and Trenton Public School System, NJ. She retired in 1992. She served Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Trenton, several community organizations and Ewing District 25 as committeeperson. Predeceased by her husband, George Townsend; parents; and siblings, Levi and Johnnie DeLaine, her memory continues to be cherished by 2 daughters, Yvette Vant, and Eunice “Neicee” Clark; 3 grandsons, Vatronce Johnson, Arsenio Belton and James (Ravonne) Vant; 3 great grandchildren; and a host of many other beloved relatives and friends. Memorial donations can be sent in memory of Willie “Billie” Townsend to Greater Mt. Zion AME Church, 42 Pennington Ave., Trenton, NJ 08618. (memo: Missionary Society). More information at www.andersonfuneralservice.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Service
300 N Willow St
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 394-1702
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved