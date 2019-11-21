|
Willie Ruth Rosser age 84 of Hamilton, NJ passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Fay Lynah (Ronald), one grandson, Rafee Rosser, two great-grandsons; Cairo Counts and Ra-Kim Rosser, one niece, Kerri Seals, two great-nieces; Maia and Camara Seals, five godchildren; Dr. Monica Wormley, Nicole Carmichael, Kenneth Burroughs, Kenneth Knock, and Raheen Knock. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral service will be 11am Monday, November 25, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church, 316 Union St., Trenton, NJ 08611. Calling hours will be 9am until the time of service at the church. Interment will be 10:30am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 22, 2019