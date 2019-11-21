The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Home
324 Bellevue Ave.
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 599-9006
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Salem Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
New Salem Baptist Church
316 Union St
Trenton, NJ
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Newtown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Rosser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Ruth Rosser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Ruth Rosser Obituary
Willie Ruth Rosser age 84 of Hamilton, NJ passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Fay Lynah (Ronald), one grandson, Rafee Rosser, two great-grandsons; Cairo Counts and Ra-Kim Rosser, one niece, Kerri Seals, two great-nieces; Maia and Camara Seals, five godchildren; Dr. Monica Wormley, Nicole Carmichael, Kenneth Burroughs, Kenneth Knock, and Raheen Knock. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral service will be 11am Monday, November 25, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church, 316 Union St., Trenton, NJ 08611. Calling hours will be 9am until the time of service at the church. Interment will be 10:30am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -