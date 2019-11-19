|
Wilma M. Francis, 89 of Ewing, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her son’s home in Ewing. Born in Grenada, West Indies, Wilma and the late Paul Francis moved to the United States in the mid-60’s and resided in Brooklyn, NY. They later relocated to Englewood, NJ with their family before settling in Ewing, NJ. Wilma is the daughter of the late Beryl Elias and the late John Gordon, and step-grandmother of the late Erica Ribeiro. She is survived by step-daughter Maureen Govia-Ribeiro, son Richard Francis and wife Nancy, daughter Allison Vallery, daughter Giselle and husband Ivor Hughes, son Nicholas Francis and wife Vicki; grandchildren Simone Ribeiro-Smith, AnneLisa Vallery, Yannick Hughes, Brittany Francis, Alix Vallery, Kayce Francis, Rachel Francis, Shayne and husband Josh Simpson, Blair Francis, Sloane Hughes, Alexis Francis, great-grand Anastasia Ribeiro and a host of cousins. Wilma retired from Bristol-Myers after 25+ years of dedicated service and was a faithful member of the Parish of Saint Ann for 30+ years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Wilma on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 AM at The Church of Saint Ann, 1253 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ. Visitation for relatives and friends from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in the daily chapel at the church. Burial will follow at the Fountain Lawn Memorial Park, Ewing NJ. Memorial contributions in Wilma’s memory may be made to the Church of Saint Ann, 1253 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Arrangements by Poulson and Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville, NJ. To offer a condolence to the family or for directions, please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 20, 2019