Wilma Roberts, 96, of Trenton, died on November 29, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Born in Marion, SC, Mrs. Roberts was educated in the Marion County Public School System. She retired from Blakely Laundry with over 30 years of Service. Mrs. Roberts was an active and faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she served on the Mother's Board and Deaconess Ministry. She was predeceased by her parents, Florence and David Singleton, Sr,; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Roberts; granddaughter, Sonia Roberts; brothers, Brisco and Willie Singleton; and sisters, Hazel Williams and Corine Hedley. Mrs. Roberts is survived by a son, Leroy Roberts, Jr. of Trenton, NJ; 4 grandchildren, Wanda Riggins (Shurman) of Lawrenceville, NJ, Michele Spencer (Leonard) of St. Croix, USVI, Camille Glaze (Anthony) of Feasterville, PA, and Alicia Fairweather (Dwight) of Fort Worth, TX; 11 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; one brother, David Singleton, Jr.; two sisters, Emma Jean Gerald of Mullins, SC, and Hattie Lester of Trenton; one special friend, Callie Hutchinson of Trenton; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 am at Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Perry St., Trenton, NJ. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 9am to 11am at the church. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 3, 2019