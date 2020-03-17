Home

Wilma S. Gabona Disbrow, age 86 of Hamilton Twp., went with God on Wednesday March 11th, 2020 in the RWJ/Hamilton Hospital. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident Wilma was a dedicated homemaker who loved her family. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Florence Ayres Gabona, her loving husband Richard T. Disbrow, four younger siblings, William Gabona, John Gabona, Alice Schenk, and Joseph Gabona, a brother-in-law Norman Disbrow, a sister-in-law Alberta Disbrow, and one nephew, her in-laws Amzi and Ethel Disbrow. Wilma is survived by her daughter Kathleen E. and spouse William E. Vasey, two sons William R. Disbrow Sr, and Kenneth L. Disbrow all of Mercer County, five grandchildren, Thomas E. Vasey, Sharon S. Vasey, William R. Disbrow Jr., and twins Megan and Lindsay Disbrow, a brother-in-law Ronald Disbrow, a sister-in-law Delores Disbrow and five nieces and a nephew. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2 to 4 pm and Monday from 9:30 am to 10:30 AM at the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ . Services will be at 10:30 am Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 18, 2020
