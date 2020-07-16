Yolanda G. De Rosa Parrotta, 92, of Bordentown Township has been peacefully accepted into God’s loving embrace on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Capital Health Helen Fuld surrounded by her beloved family. Due to the pandemic, the family respectfully requests arrangements to be held privately for everyone’s safety at the Madonna Mausoleum, Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Hamilton Township. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorial contributions to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or via website at www.cureSMA.org
. Arrangements under the auspices of David C. Chiacchio and the compassionate staff of the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home.