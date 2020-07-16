1/1
Yolanda G. De Rosa Parrotta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yolanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yolanda G. De Rosa Parrotta, 92, of Bordentown Township has been peacefully accepted into God’s loving embrace on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Capital Health Helen Fuld surrounded by her beloved family. Due to the pandemic, the family respectfully requests arrangements to be held privately for everyone’s safety at the Madonna Mausoleum, Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Hamilton Township. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorial contributions to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or via website at www.cureSMA.org. Arrangements under the auspices of David C. Chiacchio and the compassionate staff of the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home
990 S Broad St
Trenton, NJ 08611
(609) 396-4686
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved