Yolanda C. Leonard, aged 49, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Woodbury, NJ. She resided in Sicklerville, NJ. She is survived by her sister, Racine L. Davis (Ron), and was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Mamie Leonard and her brother, Terry Fulton. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Grace Cathedral Fellowship Ministries on 1217 S. Howard Woodson Way in Trenton, NJ at 10 a.m. The viewing will be from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on February 6th at the same location as the service. Interment will be held immediately following the service at the Ewing Church Cemetery on 100 Scotch Road in Ewing, NJ. Services entrusted to mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 6, 2019