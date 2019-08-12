|
Zelma Applegate, 94, of Hamilton, NJ, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton, NJ.
Born in Hamilton, NJ, Zelma was a lifelong area resident.
Predeceased by her parents, Harvey and Elizabeth (Beckney) Adams; her siblings, Gladys VonSchmidt, Pearl Haught, Mary Jane Kiernan, Kathleen Rogers, Marie Snyder, William Adams and Oscar Adams; she is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Anderson and her husband, Fred; her grandchildren, Fred Anderson and his wife, Pam and Brian Anderson and his wife, Barbara; her great-grandchildren, Danielle McIntyre and her husband Daniel, Brian Anderson, Jr. and David and Ashley Anderson; her great-great-grandchildren, Skylar and Bryson McIntyre; her brother, George Adams; and her sister, Alberta Calehuff.
Funeral services will begin on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, NJ.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 11, 2019