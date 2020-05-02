Zuiderzee Gee “Zeke” Shaw, 84 of Ewing passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 at Captial Health Regional Medical Center in Hopewell. Son of the late Jefferson Oskar & Iva May Ware Shaw; Husband of the late Judith A Weiss Shaw of 44 years; grandfather of the late Ryan Shaw; brother of the late Lonny, Rollin, Mike, Oakie and Ocey. Surviving Zeke is his son William & wife Laurie Shaw of Langhorne, PA; 2 daughters Linda M & husband Everett Preston of Daphne, AL and Karen A & Larry Sr, Remboske of Ewing Township; 12 grandchildren and their 3 spouses Theresa (Joe), Brandi, Larry Jr, Stephanie, Kara (Rob), Michelle, Nicole (Shawn), Kevin, Corey, Tyler, Travis and Erica; 15 great grandsons and 7 great granddaughters; sisters Annabelle, Barbara, Elizabeth and Victoria; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, sister in laws and brother in laws. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin he was raised in Indiana then he spent most of his life as a Trenton and Ewing. Zeke was a USAF veteran who served during the Vietnam War Era, he was stationed at Yokota AFB. He was initially employed for 19 years at US American Steel Fairless Works Plant. After retirement Mr. Shaw was a grounds keeper to Lawrence Prep School’s Golf Course, as well as a pet store wholesaler to local area pet-shops. He was then employed as a produce clerk at Super-Fresh on Scotch Road. Zeke was a member of United Food Workers Union, Local 1360. His passions were deer & pheasant hunting, bow hunting, fresh and deep sea fishing, as well as an avid bowler at Curtis Lanes for over 50 years. Zeke was a dedicated vacation fisherman at Salmon River in upstate N.Y., Lake Ontario. Due to the current temporary regulations in our state and nation, a private family service will be held for the immediate family at the Winowicz Funeral Chapel, 865 Brunswick Avenue, Trenton, NJ with Pastor Ian Hill of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.



