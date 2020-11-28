Ann A. Matusky, 94, formerly of Sykesville, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Christ the King Manor.
She was born August 5, 1926. She is the daughter of the late William and Anna Rusonis. She was married to William C. Matusky, who preceded her in death in "1994."
Anna was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School in DuBois. She had previously worked as a laborer and a beautician. Anna enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors. She was a member of ABVM Catholic Church in Sykesville. Anna had lived most of her life in Sykesville.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen (Daniel) Costanzo of Jacksonville, FL; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a special granddaughter and helper, Stacie Hoffman of Florida.
In addition to her parents and husband, Anna was also preceded in death by three sons: William E., Stanley "Shy" and Mark Matusky; a granddaughter, Tatonia; five brothers: John, Stanley, Victor, Alfonse and Tony Rusonis; and two sisters, Sophia Minor and Stella Costian.
Private services will be held at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in DuBois beside her husband.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville.