Anna Belle Senior, 90, formerly of Byrnedale, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Nelson's Golden Years.
Born July 4, 1929, in Beechwoods, she was the daughter of the late Jay and Nettie (Morris) Doane.
On July 4, 1947, she married Harrison Grant Senior in Falls Creek. He preceded her in death on September 27, 2007.
Anna Belle attended Beechwoods Schools. She was a homemaker. Anna Belle was a member of the Weedville Wesleyan Church, where she was active in many church organizations including teaching Sunday school. Anna Belle loved spending time with her beloved family and friends.
Anna Belle is survived by seven children, Dale (Debbie) Senior, Force, PA, Randy Senior, Byrnedale, PA, Ronnie (Diane) Senior, Clearfield, PA, Scott (Caren) Senior, Marshall Creek, PA, Linda (Denny) Clowser, DuBois, PA, Lois (Gary) Lewis, Weedville, PA, and Sandy (Ralph) Swackhammer, Weedville, PA, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as two great-great-grandchildren. She was the last member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Anna Belle was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Laura Kaye, a grandson, Jeffrey Clowser, a son, Gary Senior, and brothers, Frank, Bill, Mike, Lenard, Hiram, Lewis, and Paul.
Services for Anna Belle were private and held at her family's convenience. Interment will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to Nelson's Golden Years, 137 Oklahoma Cemetery Rd., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Aug. 11, 2019