Service Information
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA
15801
(814)-371-2934
Calling hours
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
View Map
Obituary
Barbara A. Haymaker, 71, DuBois, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born July 28, 1947, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Norman Blair and Anna Marie (Johnson) Coleman.
On June 23, 1973, she married Carl V. "Merg" Haymaker in DuBois. He survives.
Barbara graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1965. She retired from Brockway Glass Plant #1 after 12 years of service and worked for Hallmark card shop. Barbara was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved to bowl, take casino trips, and be around her family.
Barbara is survived by two children, Michael (Megan) Haymaker, Chambersburg, PA and Scott (Paula) Haymaker, Charleston, SC; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Susan (Brad) Calliari, DuBois, Wanda (Romero) Ramirez, Tucson, AZ, and Elviria (Michael) Hanzley, Brockport, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Nicole Haymaker, step-father, Willis Kessler, brother, Norman P. Coleman, and sister, Vernetta Coleman.
Friends and family will be received Monday, May 27, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. from the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following Tuesday's visitation, a funeral service will be held from the funeral chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Melissa Kraus officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on May 26, 2019
