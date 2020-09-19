Beverly L. Doane, 77, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
She was born on August 25, 1943, in Kittanning, PA. Beverly was raised by her grandmother Beatrice Averill.
On December 2, 1985 she married John W. Doane. He survives.
Beverly was a 1962 graduate of DuBois Area High School, where she was a cheerleader.
She retired from Owens Brockway as a selector packer after 30 years of service.
She was a member of Tri County Church where she was active in church affairs. Beverly enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband John and going to Boston to visit her family. She also enjoyed going to craft shows and working on her computer.
Beverly is survived by her children: Christine Baldini and her husband, Anthony, of Boston, MA, William Doane and his wife, Leslie, of Pittsburgh, PA, Tina Kuntz and her husband, William, of Troutville, PA and Michael Doane of Johnstown, PA; one brother, William Averill and his wife, Barb, of Punxsutawney, PA; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, John David Betton, and one sister, Patricia Savino.
Due to current circumstances, a private family visitation will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A public funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Tri County Church with Pastor Dan Smith officiating. Social distancing requirements will be followed.
Burial will be in Temple Cemetery in Hazen, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to Tri County Church, 1881 Old Route 255, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.