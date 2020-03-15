|
Bonnie J. Brown, age 77, of Luthersburg, Pa., died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home.
Born on September 3, 1942, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Emory and Audrey (Alsbaugh) Salada.
On August 2, 1963, she married David Michael Brown, Sr. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2014.
She retired from Rockwell International Manufacturing / Sensus Metering after over 30 years of service.
Bonnie loved crossword puzzles, watching old westerns and the Hallmark channel and enjoyed reading the paper daily. Above all, she loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, David M. Brown, Jr. and his wife, Elsa of Brookville, Pa., and Llewellyn "Keith" Brown and his wife, Jennifer of DuBois, Pa.; two grandchildren, Alyssa and Ian Brown; three step grandchildren, Bryant, Kristi and Austin Dahl; two great-great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Dahl and JaeLynn Tressler; one sister, Connie Warnick of DuBois, Pa.; and three brothers, Gary Salada of Brockway, Pa., Terry Salada of DuBois, Pa., and Leroy Salada of Petaluma, Calif.
She was preceded in death by five brothers: Frank, Harold, Marvin, Sylvester and Ronnie Salada; and three sisters, Barbara Hibbard, Audrey Hoffman and Colleen Salinas.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. from Light and Life Free Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Lutcher officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Mar. 15, 2020