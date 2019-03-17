Brock A. Boyer, 34, of DuBois, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, in DuBois.
Visitation for Brock will be Wednesday, March 20, from 5-7 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., DuBois.
The family wishes that memorials be made to the Adamson Funeral Chapel to help defray funeral cost.
A complete obituary will be published in Monday's Courier Express.
The Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
