Carl "Bud" Divins, 91, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Christ the King Manor.
Born July 27, 1929, he was the son of the late Howard and Alta (Naugle) Divins.
On February 12, 1950, he married Joan Lee (Binney) Divins. She preceded him in death on December 15, 2008. On August 6, 2010, he married Willa (Reasinger) Divins. She survives.
Bud graduated from Sandy Township High School in 1947. He retired as postmaster from the DuBois Postal Services in 1985 after 37 years of service. Bud also worked in the Sandy Township Tax Office as the Deputy Tax Collector for 24 years. He was active in the Kiwanis Club (various offices held: president, secretary, treasurer), the DuBois Country Club (vice-president), DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, Salvation Army board, and the Bowling Association (secretary). Bud was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
In addition to his wife, Bud is survived by four children, Pamela (Joseph) Vota, DuBois, Terry (Dennis) Marsh, DuBois, Lee Ann (Roger) Collins, Venice, FL, and Amy (Stephen) Mendat, Oakhurst, NJ; five step-children, Georgann (John) Null, Clearfield, Debra (Norm) Mowrey, DuBois, Patrick (Patty) Reasinger, DuBois, Mary Ann Cotter, DuBois, and Matthew (Michelle) Reasinger, SC; nine grandchildren; thirteen step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, and eight step-great-grandchildren. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Bud was preceded in death by his two sisters and a brother.
A funeral service and visitation were privately held for Bud's family with Rev. Robert Newell as officiant. Interment will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kiwanis Club, 66 10th St., DuBois, PA 15801.
