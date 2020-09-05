1/
Carole Anne Beighey
1937 - 2020
Carole Anne Beighey, 82, of Hubbard Lake, MI, formerly of Linwood, MI, Brockway, PA, Dunwoody, GA and Amelia Island, FL, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Carole was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

Carole Anne Laflamme was born on October 18, 1937, in Flint, Michigan to the late Leonard and Anne (Ballard) Laflamme. On June 15, 1957, she married Basil Lanzoni. He preceded her in death on December 21, 1968. Later, she married Lawrence Beighey on December 11, 1970. He also preceded her in death on August 4, 2014.

Carole was a registered nurse. She had a passion for writing and authored a children's book series, "Waddodles of Hollow Lake" as well as a cookbook, "Mimi and Me." She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing her baby grand piano. Carole loved America and honoring its veterans.

Surviving are her six children, Basil "Skip" Beighey, Susan Morrell, Thomas Beighey, Timothy Beighey, Elizabeth (Jason) Miller, Anne (Jeffrey) Woodbury; 11 grandchildren; and sister, Joey (Michael) Randall.

Carole was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Laflamme; and sister, Nancy Laflamme.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Prince of Peace Parish in Linwood, Michigan. A virtual celebration of Carole's life will be later shared. Arrangements have been handled by the Bannan Funeral Home.

Inurnment: Kawkawlin Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to DuBois High School Jim Suplizio/Larry Beighey Memorial Scholarship, Hubbard Lake Community Association or Wounded Warriors.

Published in Tri-County Sunday on Sep. 5, 2020.
