Carole L. Dimmick, age 71, of Clearfield, PA, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on February 18, 1948 in Clearfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dean and Barbara (Wetzel) Long.

On February 15, 1968 she married her husband of 50 years, Barry L. Dimmick, Sr. He survives.

Carole retired from the Woodland WalMart Distribution Center after 20 years of service. Previous to that, she worked as the head cashier at the Riverside Market on Old Town Road until its closing.

She enjoyed going on vacation, especially to Myrtle Beach. Carole also enjoyed traveling and going to Salamanca.

She is survived by one daughter, Amy J. Dimmick, and one son, Barry L. Dimmick, Jr. and his wife, Heather, both of Clearfield, PA; three grandchildren, Katelynn, Kristen, and Stephanie Dimmick; and three great-great grandchildren, Aliyah Dimmick and Makenna and Elaina Kurtz.

There will be no public visitation.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

211 S Main St

Du Bois , PA 15801

