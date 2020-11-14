Charles K. Iddings, Jr., age 69, of Reynoldsville, PA died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Born on January 30, 1951, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Charles K. and Maxine (Harris) Iddings, Sr.
On July 6, 1985, he married Susan (Hickman) Iddings. She survives.
He was a 1968 graduate of DuBois Area High School and served in the United States Army Reserve where he was honorably discharged in 1975.
Charlie was the owner/operator of Charlie's Alternator & Starter for over 35 years. He started his business in the backyard garage of his childhood home in 1984.
He was an honorary member of the J.E. DuBois Hose Company #3, was a member of Scrubmasters Hunting Club, the Olympic Athletic Club, Trout Unlimited and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Reynoldsville, PA. He was also a 10-year volunteer of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. for the rehabilitation of veterans with disabilities.
Charlie was an amazing man who lived a rich and joyous life. During his life he visited 49 of the 50 states. Earlier in his life, he spent several summers in Alaska dredging for gold on the 40 Mile River.
He was an avid fly fisherman and hunter making several trips out west. Charlie enjoyed nothing more than spending time outdoors hunting and fishing and sharing his extensive knowledge with friends and strangers alike.
Charlie was a dedicated and loyal family man. He loved and protected his wife Susan. His daughter Stacy was a never-ending source of joy and pride for him. His three grandchildren along with his son-in-law meant more to him than anything in the world. There was nothing he wouldn't do for any of them. He lived his life everyday to serve and love them.
Charlie was loved not only by his family and friends but by an entire community. Known to so many as an honest, loyal friend and confidant, he was always willing to lend a hand to friends and strangers alike. He was an exemplary human being and will be deeply missed by all.
He is survived by one daughter, Stacy Dennison and her husband, Joel, of Gibsonia, PA; three grandchildren: Maren, Owen and Haley Dennison; his granddog, "Rocket"; siblings: Marlene Gray of Asheville, NC, Jeannie Rankus of Reynoldsville, PA, Rose Eck of Ohio, Liz Baughman and her husband, Rick, of Brockway, PA, Robert Iddings and his wife, Bernadette, of DuBois, PA and Edye Iddings and her companion, Dave of Penfield, PA.
Charlie was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Iddings.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from noon–3 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks will be required. Due to COVID restrictions, we ask that you keep your visit brief to allow as many people as possible to pay their respects.
A private family funeral service will be held.
As much as the community loved Charlie, Charlie loved the community. Although flowers are appreciated, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to any local charity in the DuBois area.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.