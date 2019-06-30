Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Belle (Smith) Perrin. View Sign Service Information Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home 206 Main St Reynoldsville , PA 15851 (814)-653-8256 Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl was born on December 31, 1941 in DuBois, PA. She was the daughter of Laura (Postlethwaite) Smith and Edwin Smith. She grew up in Beechwoods and was a 1959 graduate from Brockway Area High School. On December 9, 1965 she married the love of her life, William Perrin. Cheryl was employed as a pre-cook and took on the role as a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time in her yard and gardening. Her "green thumb" showed in her beautiful flowers and rose bushes. Cheryl was a wonderful cook and baker. People often requested her apple pies and potato salad. She had a bright personality and will be missed by many.

Cheryl is survived by her children: Laurie Faber, Nora Krauss, Richard Perrin and Kendall Perrin; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She also leaves two brothers, Richard Smith and Michael Smith and a sister, Rosanne Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; granddaughter, Rachel Tartal; and daughter-in-law, Jill Perrin.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. There will be no public funeral held and interment will take place at Beechwood Cemetery, Washington Twp., Jefferson County.

