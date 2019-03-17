Christopher E. Mitterer, 60, of Munderf, PA, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Jefferson Manor, Brookville, PA.
Born January 3, 1959, in Coudersport, he was the son of Marion E. "Jack" and Phyllis J. Lukach Mitterer.
A graduate of Bucktail High School in Renovo, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and Penn State University, he was a science teacher in the Brockway School District.
Chris served on the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Board, the Jefferson County Conservation District, and was a member of several equine organizations.
Surviving are: his father of Coudersport; a brother, Joseph (Cathy) Mitterer of Albers, IL; nieces and nephew, Sarah (Eric) Lindow, Candace (Todd Moore) Mitterer, and Jeremiah Mitterer; grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Paige Kellerman, Ella Kellerman, Gwendelyn Lindow, Renley Lindow, and Cullen Lindow; his girlfriend, Theresa Shick of Brookville; and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother on September 18, 2018.
There will be no visitation or service.
Burial will be in Fox Hill Cemetery, Ulysses, PA.
Memorials may be made to Penn State University, 186 Main St., Suite 3, Brookville, PA 15825 (memo line: Jefferson County Opportunity Award in memory of Chris Mitterer).
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Mar. 17, 2019