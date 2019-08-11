|
|
Clyde M. Knarr, age 89, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019.
Son of the late Howard and Jeannette (Fye) Knarr; beloved husband of the late Martha (Owens) Knarr; father of Kevin Knarr (Beth) of Penn Hills; Brian Knarr (Gail) of North Fayette, Kim Grimstead (Duke) of Asheboro, NC, and Kelli Knarr of Plum; proud grandpa of Rachel, Kristin, Peter, Ryland, and Joshua.
Clyde was born in Troutville, PA, was a graduate of Big Run High School and Indiana State Teachers' College.
He served two years in the Army, based in Fort Huachuca in Arizona, before settling in Penn Hills.
He taught for one year in the Penn Hills School District before working for over 30 years for Westinghouse Electric Corp.
He was an active member of Faith Community Church for over 63 years.
Friends received Saturday 3-6 p.m. at Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home, Inc., 11110 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. A memorial service celebrating Clyde's life will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Faith Community Church, 501 Jefferson Rd., Penn Hills; interment Monday at Morningside Cemetery, DuBois, PA at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Faith Community Church, Penn Hills.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Aug. 11, 2019