Dale S. Floravit, 81, of 329 Spruce Street, St. Marys, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.
She was born on March 9, 1938, a daughter of the late Norman and Lillian Blanchard Kraus.
On June 29, 1957 in Queen of the World, she married Joseph Floravit, who survives.
Dale was a member of St. Marys Church and attended St. Marys schools. She retired from Sylvania after many years of service, and had also worked for Stackpole Carbon Company. She was a member of the Moose, K of C, and the American Legion.
Dale will be affectionately remembered as a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was a social butterfly, a wonderful and loving woman who always enjoyed talking with people. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and trips to Salamanca. Known for her big heart and caring personality, she could often be found sitting by the fire with her family and enjoying their company greatly. She also enjoyed traveling and camping.
In addition to her husband of more than 62 years, Joseph Floravit, she is survived by three daughters; Cynthia Floravit and her companion Tanya Stelene, Lora Carr and her husband Elwin "Butch", and Barbara Yale and her husband Tim, all of St. Marys and by one grandson; Shane Carr, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers; Earl, Kenneth, Alan, Norman, Jr., and James Kraus and by one sister; Marlene Weber.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dale S. Floravit will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Marys Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marys Church.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Aug. 4, 2019