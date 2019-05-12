Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene M. Petitti. View Sign Service Information Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc 1033 4Th Ave Brockway , PA 15824 (814)-268-2732 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc 1033 4Th Ave Brockway , PA 15824 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc 1033 4Th Ave Brockway , PA 15824 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene M. Petitti, age 57, of Patton Road, Brockway, PA, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her residence.

Born on September 1, 1961, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of Jon Petitti Sr., who survives and lives in Brockway, and the late Dolores Caruso Donahue.

Darlene was currently employed at 3 Sigma in Brockway. She was a member of the Horton Sportsmen's Club, the V.F.W. Club and the S.O.I. Club.

She is survived by her father, Jon and his special friend Charlotte Iorfida; her fiancé, Dan Feely of Houston, Texas; a brother, Jon (Diana) Petitti Jr. of Muskogee, OK; an uncle, Bill Petitti of Brockport, PA; a step sister Vicki (David) Roadarmel of Florida; a step brother Chris (Angela) Bowley also of Muskogee, OK; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother she is also preceded in death by a son, Robbie Petitti, a stepmother, Beverly Petitti; a stepbrother, Kenny Bowley and two stepsisters, Teri Work and LeAnn Clymer.

Friends will be received on Thursday, May 16, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., also at the funeral home, with Deacon Bob DeNoon officiating. Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.

