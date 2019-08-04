|
David A. "Flip" Freemer, age 55, of Rattlesnake Road, Brockport, PA, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his residence.
Born on May 30, 1964 in DuBois, PA, he is the son of Jack and Stella Lesky Freemer. They survive and live in Brockway.
Flip was a self-employed logger and spent all of his life in the woods.
He was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway, and was a member of the Brockway Sportsmen's Club.
He was an avid hunter and also enjoyed skiing, riding snowmobiles, and riding around in his side by side. Flip believed in helping others and was a sponsor of numerous charitable organizations.
In addition to his parents he is also survived by two sisters, Brenda Freemer of Brockway and Sharon Hanson of Two Rivers, Wisconsin; three brothers, John B. (Laraine) Freemer of Scattertown, PA; Ron "Poke" (Susan) Freemer of Brockway; and Gary Freemer of Dade City, Florida; two nephews, John W. Freemer of Brockway; Keven Freemer of Tampa, Florida; and a niece, Krissy Freemer of Falls Creek, PA. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 2-4 p.m. 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Fr. Leo J. Gallina presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society 1211 Airport Road Falls Creek, PA 15840 or to the .
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Aug. 4, 2019