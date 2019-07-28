|
Capt. David J. Dressler (Ret.), age 71, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 in the comfort of his home.
He was born on March 13, 1948 in Clearfield County, PA. David was the son of the late Joseph M. Dressler and Hazel (Brubaker) Dressler. He was a 1966 graduate of DuBois Area High School. After graduation, he attended Penn State University of DuBois until he enlisted in the United States Army in 1969. During his military career, he served in the Special Forces, Green Beret and commanded an A Team. He served in Vietnam and also during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm with the 629th Transportation Unit. Prior to his retirement from the military, he enjoyed instructing military classes such as PLDC, BNOC and ANOC. He retired after serving his country for more than 30 years. He earned numerous medals which includes 2 Bronze Stars. Dave was also employed by Owens-Illinois from 1980 to 2011; beginning at Plant 18 and retiring at Plant 76. Dave's hobbies included gardening during the spring and summer months while waiting for hunting season to begin. His greatest joy was attending his grandchildren's many sporting events and activities.
On July 1, 1983 he married Robin (Wells) Dressler in Reynoldsville, PA.
He is survived by four children: Stacy Dressler (Jeff Felix), Dawn J. Dressler, Carlie (Matt) Gritzer and Edie (Jay) Caltagarone. He also leaves five grandchildren: Benjamin Gritzer, Joey Caltagarone, Miley Caltagarone, Mattie Gritzer and Katelyn Felix; and three siblings: Patricia (Bill) Briggs, Sandy Hess (F.G. Salter) and Michael (Tania) Dressler.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Regis Dressler and three sisters, Cora Lee Kuntz, Bonnie Luce and Mary Jo Duttry.
In lieu of flowers, it was Dave's wish that memorials be sent to; Jefferson County Veterans Affairs, Veterans Emergency Fund, 155 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Bellamauro Social Hall, Reynoldsville, PA, beginning at 3 p.m. The DuBois Area Honor Guard will take part in the services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on July 28, 2019