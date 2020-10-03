Dolores Arlene Lawrence



August 22, 1938 - September 10, 2020



Dolores was born on August 22, 1938, in Weedville, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Jay Township High School and moved to California. She has been living the past 14 years in Oregon.



Dolores was the daughter of the late Dolph and Nancy Bilodeau. She was preceded in death by her brothers John, Adlour and Fred, sisters Christine, Mildred, Esther, Dorothea, Emilie and her husband Roger Lawrence. She is survived by her sister Beverly Averill(Wennin) in Pennsylvania and a brother Gerald Bilodeau in Colorado. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.



Interment was at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, Cailifornia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store