Donna Marie Greenawalt, 51, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on November 2, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on June 17, 1968 to Carl and Lyndia (Lockhart) Renfro in Kittanning, Pa. Donna worked as a Certified Nurse's Assistant.
Donna is survived by her two daughters, Angel (Adam) Smith of Brookville, Pa., and Bobbi Lynn Greenawalt of El Dorado, Ariz.; granddaughter, Shannelle Smith of Brookville; sister, Lydia Hughes of Homosassa, Fla.; two brothers, Carl L. Renfro of Freeport, Pa., and Steve Renfro of Rural Valley; and her fiancé, Ivan R. Clark II of Abingdon, Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services will be held at the Salem (Hills) United Church of Christ Cemetery, Kittanning on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1 PM with Pastor Ron Biddle officiating.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Nov. 10, 2019