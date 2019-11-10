Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Salem (Hill's) United Church of Christ Cemetery
316 Hills Church Road
Cowanshannock Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Greenawalt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Marie Greenawalt


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Marie Greenawalt Obituary
Donna Marie Greenawalt, 51, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on November 2, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on June 17, 1968 to Carl and Lyndia (Lockhart) Renfro in Kittanning, Pa. Donna worked as a Certified Nurse's Assistant.
Donna is survived by her two daughters, Angel (Adam) Smith of Brookville, Pa., and Bobbi Lynn Greenawalt of El Dorado, Ariz.; granddaughter, Shannelle Smith of Brookville; sister, Lydia Hughes of Homosassa, Fla.; two brothers, Carl L. Renfro of Freeport, Pa., and Steve Renfro of Rural Valley; and her fiancé, Ivan R. Clark II of Abingdon, Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services will be held at the Salem (Hills) United Church of Christ Cemetery, Kittanning on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1 PM with Pastor Ron Biddle officiating.
www.carsonboyer.com
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -