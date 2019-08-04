|
Doris Ann Crawford, age 80, of Lundberg Road, Brockway, PA, died on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her residence.
Born on June 6, 1939 in Ridgway, PA, she was the daughter of the late Russell William and Vivian Lucille McKay Miller. Doris was married to Samuel L. Crawford and he died on February 21, 2009. They had been married for 52 years.
Retired, she started out working at B.F. Goodrich in DuBois as a golf ball cementer. Later she went to work at Brockway Glass where she worked as an over-inspector/packer for 28 years.
Doris was a member of the Brockway Church of God.
She was an avid ballroom dancer, and that is where she met her very special friend John Como. Together they were members of the Indiana Ballroom Dance Club; the Punxsutawney Area Groundhog Polka Club and the NCP Slovenia Polka Club. Doris also enjoyed raising show horses and was an Equestrian style rider. She also enjoyed taxidermy, raising poodles, oil painting, hunting and crocheting beautiful afghans.
Doris is survived by three sons, William (Kimberly) Crawford of Jersey Shore, PA; Terry (Lynn) Crawford and Kevin (Barbara) Crawford, both of Brockway; a brother, Rick (Karen) Miller of Brockway; grandchildren: Justin (Ashley) Crawford, Joshua (Kimmy) Crawford, Jeremy (Joan) Crawford, Stephen (Courtney) Crawford, Andrea Crawford, Danielle Giles; great-grandchildren: Dakota, Paislee, Isaac, Ryan, Hayden, Kory, Logan, Rhylee, Lennox, Rhian, Marley and Dean. She is also survived by her four chihuahuas: Peanut, Princess, Bambino and Abby.
In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by a brother, Albert "Bud" Miller and a grandson, Joshua Giles.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, August 6, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, at 10 a.m. at the Brockway Church of God with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechtree Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Church of God, 85 Charnisky Drive, P.O. Box 181, Brockway, PA 15824.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Aug. 4, 2019