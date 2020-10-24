Doris Marie Cerutti Rohl, age 92, of Yorba Linda, CA, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 in Yorba Linda.



She was born in Brockway, PA to Dr. Louis and Rose (Marnatti) Cerutti.



Doris was the youngest of four children, all preceded her in death. She received a BS degree in Music from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA in 1946, and continued her education at UCLA and Pepperdine. As a teacher, she brought the joy of music to her many students over the years.



In 1957, Doris married Purl "Ed" Rohl who predeceased her in 1988.



She is survived by nieces, Alyson Kleiber (James), Kathleen Sher (Joel), and Donna Simon (George); nephew Mark Reed; stepson Steve (Stephanie) Rohl and stepdaughter Nancy (Bob) Preskitt.

