Doris Marie (Cerutti) Rohl
Doris Marie Cerutti Rohl, age 92, of Yorba Linda, CA, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 in Yorba Linda.

She was born in Brockway, PA to Dr. Louis and Rose (Marnatti) Cerutti.

Doris was the youngest of four children, all preceded her in death. She received a BS degree in Music from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA in 1946, and continued her education at UCLA and Pepperdine. As a teacher, she brought the joy of music to her many students over the years.

In 1957, Doris married Purl "Ed" Rohl who predeceased her in 1988.

She is survived by nieces, Alyson Kleiber (James), Kathleen Sher (Joel), and Donna Simon (George); nephew Mark Reed; stepson Steve (Stephanie) Rohl and stepdaughter Nancy (Bob) Preskitt.

Published in Tri-County Sunday on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Martins de Porres Church
October 23, 2020
Doris was a beautiful talented lady. I met her at one of her "craft tables" at Vons in AH over 25 yrs ago. Saw her many times over the yrs. Purchased garage sale items from her as we lived close by. Always smiling.
Condolences to her family.✝
Sandy B
Friend
October 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to Doris’s family. May the God of peace and comfort be with the family during this most difficult time.
