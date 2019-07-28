Home

Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Dorothy M. Hartzfeld


1924 - 2019
Dorothy M. Hartzfeld Obituary
Dorothy M. Hartzfeld, 95, Grampian, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born June 7, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Ada (Clark) Morgan.
She was married to Trevor Hartzfeld, who preceded her in death in 1987.
Dorothy attended Brady Township Schools. She was employed by B.F. Goodrich for 19 years and for the Clearfield cheese plant for 13 years. Dorothy loved taking care of her flowers, and she was especially proud of her Christmas cactuses. She was a member of Chestnut Grove Methodist Church.
Dorothy is survived by two children, John "Jack" (Nancy) Hartzfeld, Brockway, and Diane (Mike) McNaul, Chestnut Grove; four grandchildren, Patrick (Dana) McNaul, Matthew (Leah) McNaul, Pam (Doug) Long, and Jeff (Pam) Hartzfeld; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, as well as eight siblings, Tom Morgan, Chestnut Grove, Eugene Morgan, Clearfield, Fred (Garnett) Morgan, Luthersburg, Jim Morgan, Chestnut Grove, Donald (Jane) Morgan, DuBois, Bob (Gail) Morgan, DuBois, Anna Straw, Chestnut Grove, and Peggy Carfley, Curwensville.
In addition to her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, John Morgan, and her sister, Jerry Lias.
Friends and family will be received Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following Wednesday's visitation, a funeral service will be held at the funeral chapel at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ed Gresick officiating. Interment will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com
Published in Tri-County Sunday on July 28, 2019
