Dorothy (Timko) Miller
1924 - 2020
Dorothy (Timko) Miller, age 95, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on December 29, 1924, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Martha (Hook) Timko.

On September 28, 1946, she married Glenn M. Miller. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2002.

Dorothy had worked in the office of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church for over 13 years.

She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, a former member of the Altar Rosary Society and the DuBois Country Club.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Glenn "Chris" Miller and his wife, Carol, of Verona, PA; two grandchildren, Ian Miller and his wife, Carolina, and Chelsea Devereaux and her husband, Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Bertiaux, and her brother, Larry Timko, Sr.

Dorothy's family would like to express their gratitude to her friends and the staff at Christ the King Manor.

There will be no public visitation.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 116 South State St., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Tri-County Sunday on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
