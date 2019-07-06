E. June Kunselman, 83, Brockway, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born June 30, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Earl K. and S. Nadine (Kocher) Fink.
On February 3, 1956, she married Robert Kunselman in DuBois. He survives.
June graduated from Clearfield High School. She later retired from Zippo Lighters as an assembly worker. June enjoyed painting ceramics, trips to the casino, collecting Roy Rodgers memorabilia, and spending time with family and friends. She was Protestant by faith.
June is survived by three children, Gary Kunselman, Streetsboro, OH, Randy (Cheri) Kunselman, Streetsboro, OH, and Robert "Rusty" (Kim) Kunselman, Rootstown, OH, four grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was the last member of her immediate family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Clara Syphrit and Sarah Kephart.
There will be no public visitation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of June's family. Interment will be in Luthersburg-Union Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 or to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on July 6, 2019