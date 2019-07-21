Edward Alan Miller, age 63, of Ridgway, PA, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born Feb 20, 1956 in Chicago, IL, He was the son of the late Clarence and Elaine Jemison Miller.

He is survived by his siblings, David Miller of Westminster, CO, Dr. William Miller of Oakland, CA, and Rebecca Miller, of Thornton, CO.

Edward Miller lived a life of adventure. In his youth, he played basketball for the local Methodist Church and for his Jr. High and High School teams. His teammates included his younger brother David, and another mate, Dave Corzine, who went on the play for the Chicago Bulls. His love of sports included a passion for fishing in Shell Lake, WI. An avid traveler, Ed lived all over the world, including Edinburgh, Scotland, the birthplace of his ancestors. He was fortunate to attend the Super Bowl in 1985 to watch the Bears. This joy was later matched by watching the Cubs win the World Series. Later in life, he pursued his art of photography. He found peace and solace at his new home in Ridgway, with his love, Christine, enjoying the quiet evenings, feeding his birds, growing plants, and watching the fireflies.

There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. Published in Tri-County Sunday on July 21, 2019