Edward M. Misiewicz, age 92, of DuBois, PA died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born on Aug. 12, 1928, in West Liberty, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph B. & Anna Mary (Lipniak) Misiewicz.



On Aug. 21, 1954, he married his wife of 66 years, Josephine (Seduski) Misiewicz. She preceded him in death on Feb. 8, 2020.



He was a veteran of World War II having served in the United States Army.



Ed retired as a machine operator from Rockwell International Manufacturing after over 40 years of service.



He was a life member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. He was very committed to his Catholic faith. He was also a member of the Polish Citizens Club and the Sandy Hose #1 Fireman's Club.



He enjoyed gardening and oil painting in his early years. Most important to Ed was his family. He will be missed most for his smile, wit and his jokes.



Ed is survived by five children: Helen Sutton and her husband, Paul, of Pittsburgh, PA; Mary Jo Horgan and her husband, Marty, of Pittsburgh, PA; Jeanne Kolash and her husband, Michael, of DuBois, PA; Sharon Fremer and her husband, Mark, of Alpharetta, GA; and Michael Misiewicz of DuBois; 11 grandchildren: Jennifer, Steven, Rachel, and Kevin Sutton; Kaylin and Sean Horgan; Michael Kolash, Michelle Hemke and husband Travis; Abigail and Sophie Fremer; and Michael B. Misiewicz; three great-grandchildren: Layne and Launa Hemke; and Allie Kolash.



He was preceded in death by five brothers: Stanley, Alex, Joseph, Walter and infant Frank Misiewicz; four sisters: Helen Busch, Hattie Grzybinski, Mary Murone and Anna Kostick.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.



Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.



Memorials may be placed with Penn Highlands Healthcare, 100 Hospital Avenue and/or St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 116 S. State Street, both in DuBois, PA 15801.



Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome .com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store