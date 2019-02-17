Edwardine H. Prontock, 92, of DuBois, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
There will not be a public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.
A complete obituary will be published in Monday's Courier Express.
The Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
