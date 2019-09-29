|
|
Elizabeth H. McClelland, age 103, of DuBois, PA (formerly of Salem), died Friday, September 27, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.
Born on August 18, 1916, in St. Lawrence, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Kline) Kruise.
On August 18, 1936, she married her husband of 61 years, Warren A. McClelland. He preceded her in death on June 29, 1997.
Elizabeth was a resident of the Luthersburg area since 1938. She was a homemaker and loved gardening and crocheting. She was Catholic by faith.
She is survived by two nieces, Ruth Milliron of DuBois, PA and Lenora Kellichner of Northern Cambria, PA and two nephews, Bob Yeager of Patton, PA and Arthur Buskirk of Greensburg, PA.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, John and William Kruise; six sisters: Margaret and Clara Kruise, Mary Yeager, Rose Buskirk, Philimina Weakland and Anna Faudie.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will be in Lakelawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Sept. 29, 2019