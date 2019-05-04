Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emilee Elizabeth (Kephart) Burtop. View Sign Service Information Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home 206 Main St Reynoldsville , PA 15851 (814)-653-8256 Send Flowers Obituary

Emilee Elizabeth (Kephart) Burtop, age 27, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away due to natural causes on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

She was born on March 28, 1992, to Robin Richard and Michele Rene (Rauch) Kephart in Corning NY; both of her parents survive her. She graduated from the Philipsburg Osceola High School with the class of 2010 then continued her education, graduating from Clarion University in 2014, with a Bachelors of Science and Liberal Arts. On December 3, 2016, she married Kenneth Edward James Burtop in Altoona, PA; Ken also survives her.

Beginning in May of 2012 she worked for the Clarion Hotel. By 2015 she became the sales manager and she stayed with them until starting her current role on October 30, 2017, with CenClear in Brookville PA, as a Departmental Assistant. Emilee was raised in the Lanse Evangelical Free Church in Lanse PA, and she was a member of the Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department. She loved all living animals, with owls being her favorite. She was very witty and sarcastic with a love for puns; for her, seven days without a pun makes one week. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and family, especially going places like the Pittsburgh Zoo, National Aviary, the Heinz History Museum, being at home watching movies, attending Penguins Hockey games, and even ghost hunting. Together with her husband, she started the Pennsylvania Wilds Paranormal Team. She had a strong faith in God and her favorite comedian was Brian Regan. More than anything, she loved her husband and family.

In addition to her husband and parents, Emilee is survived by her paternal grandmother, Ellen (Walker) Kephart; her mother and father-in-law, Edward James and Sheri L. (Galentine) Burtop; her brother-in-law, Zachary David Burtop and her fur babies; two dogs, Koda and Vinny; two cats, Cervelli and Frank; and one rabbit, Remi.

Emilee is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Arnold and Roberta Rauch; and her paternal grandfather, Merril Kephart.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019, also at the Funeral Home, beginning at 10 a.m., and officiated by Pastor Matt Mitchell. Interment will take place at the Luthersburg Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Falls Creek Gateway Humane Society, or to the Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

